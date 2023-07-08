Nigerian govt reopens Eko Bridge after 15 months closure

The Federal Government on Saturday reopened the Eko Bridge in Lagos after a 15-month closure for repair work.

The bridge was shut down in March 2022 after it was severely damaged by a fire at the Apogbon section.

The Eko Bridge is one of the three bridges linking the island to the mainland in Lagos.

Excited commuters received the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and the Federal Comptroller of Works in the state, Engr. Olukorede Keisha, at a drive-through ceremony for the reopening of the bridge on Saturday evening.

The governor, however, said the repair at the Apogbon axis has not been completed.

He said: “It is with great delight to announce that we have carried out comprehensive tests with the contractor from the Federal Ministry of Works and we believe that the Apogbon section of the Eko Bridge can now be opened for motorists.

“But the maintenance work on the entire bridge has not been completed. There are lots of bearings that still need to be reinforced along the entire stretch of the infrastructure.

“In the future, there will be more intermittent closures at different sections of the bridge but the period may not be longer than one or two weeks.

“This is necessary for us to jerk up the bridge and complete the maintenance work. We are reopening the bridge to bring relief to road users who have endured hardship due to the repair work.”

