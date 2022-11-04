Nigerian govt shuts another section of Eko Bridge after fire incident

The Federal Government has announced the emergency closure of another section of the Eko Bridge affected by fire in the early hours of Friday.

The Acting Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs. Forosola Oloyede, who announced this in a statement, said the inferno which started under the bridge damaged the Ijora Olopa section near the frozen food market.

She said: “On behalf of the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), I want to inform the public of the fire incident that happened under the bridge at the Ijora Olopa section – the frozen food market area.

“The fire started during the early hours of the day around 1.00 a.m. and was put out at about 4.00 a.m. with the aid of the Federal Fire Service.

“Investigation is still ongoing on the cause of the fire.

“Unfortunately before the fire was put out it had already damaged some parts of the bridge.

“In order to avert any further hazards due to the damage, the section will be closed to traffic pending the result of a comprehensive inspection and integrity tests.

“The Apongbon – Ijora section of the Costain-bound lane of the bridge is hereby closed to motorists pending the result of the inspection and Integrity tests henceforth.”

