News
Nigerian govt orders total closure of Eko Bridge
The Federal Government on Saturday ordered the total closure of the Eko Bridge in Lagos to avert disaster.
The federal government had on Friday night announced the closure of a section of the Apogbon-Ijora section of the Costain-bound lane after an early morning fire damaged the Ijora Olopa section of the bridge.
The Acting Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Mrs. Forosola Oloyede, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday, raised concerns about the safety of some parts of the bridge.
She said: Upon further assessment with the ministry’s Bridge Consultant and on behalf of the Honorable Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, I want to inform the public that both bounds of the bridge, the Apongbon– Ijora Olopa and the Ijora Olopa–Apongbon sections will be closed to motorists.”
The controller said the closure of the bridge would last till comprehensive inspection and integrity tests were carried out by the contractors.
Nigerian govt shuts another section of Eko Bridge after fire incident
She advised motorists to use alternative routes and cooperate with traffic management agencies throughout the period of the shutdown.
Oloyede added: “The reason for this is to avert any catastrophe and safeguard the life of pedestrians and motorists.
“The Inspection and Integrity tests are planned to be carried out as soon as possible. Further updates on the closure will be communicated as events develop.
“We regret the inconveniences this may cause the public.”
