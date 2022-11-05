Gunmen kill vigilante leader in Ogun

Gunmen on Thursday killed the leader of a vigilante group in Isaga/Ilewo-Orile in Abeokuta-North Local Government Area of Ogun State, Mohammed Oke.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, said Oke was killed after receiving a distress call on Thursday morning.

He said the police has commenced an investigation into the incident.

The spokesman said: “Yes, the vigilante leader was killed on Thursday morning. What I gathered is that some people said they saw some gunmen hiding at a place and called the man. They mobilized themselves and went there to attack the gunmen.

“The gunmen who had laid ambush for them at the scene opened fire and he was hit. One person died while one was injured.

“The command has commenced an investigation into the incident.”

