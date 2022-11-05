News
Adamawa govt confirms 51 dead in floods
The Adamawa State government on Saturday confirmed that 51 people died in the recent flood disaster in the state.
The Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Mohammed Suleiman, who disclosed this when the North East Development Commission (NEDC) visited the state to donate relief materials, said that more corpses were recovered after the flood waters receded in some submerged communities.
He added that 37 died in the flood last month.
The ADSEMA chief said: “Water has started receding in most of our communities and some displaced persons have started returning home. About three IDP camps remain open, mostly in Madagali. The IDPs are people whose houses were washed away by flood or destroyed beyond repair.
READ ALSO: Jigawa, not Bayelsa, worst hit by floods —Humanitarian Minister Farouq
“The death toll has increased to 51. That’s the update. As the water receded in some communities, we recovered some dead bodies. We have had to bring the Nigeria Police and traditional rulers to take note of such bodies and for us to bury them.”
The Federal Government confirmed last month that more than 604 people died and more than one million people were displaced by floods in 32 states in Nigeria.
Several houses and farmlands were also destroyed by the floods.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...