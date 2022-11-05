Adamawa govt confirms 51 dead in floods

The Adamawa State government on Saturday confirmed that 51 people died in the recent flood disaster in the state.

The Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Mohammed Suleiman, who disclosed this when the North East Development Commission (NEDC) visited the state to donate relief materials, said that more corpses were recovered after the flood waters receded in some submerged communities.

He added that 37 died in the flood last month.

The ADSEMA chief said: “Water has started receding in most of our communities and some displaced persons have started returning home. About three IDP camps remain open, mostly in Madagali. The IDPs are people whose houses were washed away by flood or destroyed beyond repair.

“The death toll has increased to 51. That’s the update. As the water receded in some communities, we recovered some dead bodies. We have had to bring the Nigeria Police and traditional rulers to take note of such bodies and for us to bury them.”

The Federal Government confirmed last month that more than 604 people died and more than one million people were displaced by floods in 32 states in Nigeria.

Several houses and farmlands were also destroyed by the floods.

