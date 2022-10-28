Metro
Abia confirms 21 dead in floods
The Executive Secretary of Abia State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Sunday Jackson, said on Friday the state has so far recorded 21 deaths from flooding in different communities.
Jackson said this during the distribution of relief materials to some victims by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in Umuahia,
He said Abia was one of the 32 states predicted by the Nigeria Hydrological Services to suffer high probable flood risk.
He added that the disaster did not only claim 21 lives but ravaged many communities, farmlands, and means of livelihood in the state.
Jackson revealed that 16 out of the 17 local government areas in the state were affected by the flood.
READ ALSO: Nigerian govt confirms 612 dead, 2,776 injured in floods
The SEMA chief said: “We believe that this assistance by the Federal Government will go a long way to cushion the effects of the disaster.”
In a remark at the event, the Director-General of NEMA, Dr. Mustapha Ahmed, commiserated with the Abia government over the disaster.
He said the federal government could not fully compensate the victims for their traumatic experiences.
Ahmed, who was represented by the Head of NEMA, Owerri Operations Office, Mr. Ifeanyi Nnaji, said the relief items were meant to ameliorate the sufferings of the victims.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...