Lagos govt begins structural tests on Eko Bridge, two others

Lagos State government has commenced integrity tests on Eko, Ijora, and Marine Bridges in the state.

The General Manager of Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory (LSMTL) Mr. Olufunsho Elulade, who confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday, said the checks on the three bridges were to determine their structural stability and prevent collapse.

He said the checks were requested by contractors handling rehabilitation works on the bridges.

Eludade added that samples were taken from the bridges to ascertain if previous fires that gutted them at various times in the past weakened any of their components or not.

The LSMTL chief said: “Our input is very key because it would be based on our recommendation and the solution we proffer; that is what they (contractor) would do.

“So, as I speak, we are testing three bridges because the contractor just felt he would rather come to Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory because of their integrity, we work conscientiously and we have expertise.

“I have builders, geologists, civil engineers, materials engineers, name it. So, the expertise is there. The worst case scenario, it will come to me, I am a COREN registered engineer, a civil engineer and project manager with 30 years experience.

“So, whatever it is, we will fix it. We are testing three bridges, Ijora Causeway, Eko Bridge, and Marine Bridge in Apapa. Work is ongoing and we started on Monday, February 28 and we have 14 days, so we are working through the 14 days.”

