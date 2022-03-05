Lagos govt seals event centre where fuel was shared as souvenir

The Lagos State government on Saturday sealed an event centre where kegs of petrol were handed out as souvenir. during a party in the state.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Jubril Gawat, confirmed the closure of the event centre on his Twitter handle.

He added the event centre, Havillah Event Centre in the Oniru area of the state, was sealed by the Lagos State Safety Commission and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) operatives for contravening public safety rules.

The governor’s aide revealed that the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has ordered the arrest of the people involved in the act.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, had earlier said the state government would probe the matter.

