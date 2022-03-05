Lagos socialite, Erelu Okin, apologises over petrol souvenir

Lagos State socialite, Pearl Chidinma Ogbolu aka Erelu Okin on Saturday issued a public apology to the state government and people of the state over the sharing of petrol as souvenir at a party in the state.

A video emerged on Saturday showing several 10-litre kegs with petrol contents lined up as gifts for guests at the party.

The kegs bore stickers with inscriptions “Erelu Okin Foundation Installation Party.”

The Lagos State government had since shut down Havillah Event Centre in the Oniru area of the state where the party was held.

Ogbolu, who issued the apology on her Instagram page, said: “I want to use this medium to apologise for the momentary indiscretion of bringing fuel souvenirs into the hall.

“My intent was just to show appreciation to my guests for turning up at my event at these hard times.

“I have paused to reflect and truly apologise and I thank you all for your understanding and criticisms.”

