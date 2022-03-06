NDLEA arrests 41 suspected drug traffickers in Abuja, Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested 41 suspected drug traffickers in Abuja and Kaduna State.

The NDLEA Head of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said 30 suspects were arrested at Malali area of Kaduna during raids on drug joints across the state.

He said a suspect, Usman Dahiru, was arrested with 24kg of cannabis concealed in two sacks of used clothes along Abuja-Kaduna highway on March 3.

He added that another suspect, Abdulrazaq Rabi’u, was arrested with 100,000 notes of United States dollars.

The spokesman said: “NDLEA operatives in Anambra recovered 38,862 red star cartridges along with 13 cartons of illicit drugs when they raided a warehouse in Onitsha.

“11 suspects were arrested and 81.2kg of drugs were seized in a major raid on March 5.

“The raids took place in black spots including Torabora, Karu Abattoir, Jabi Motor Park and Forest all in FCT, Abuja.

“A principal suspect in the importation of 451,807 Captagon tablets weighing 79.119kg in September at Apapa Seaport, Lagos, had been taken into custody after six months on the run.”

