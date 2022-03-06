News
Ukraine returnees hit 1,112 as FG evacuates another batch of 306 Nigerians
Another batch of 306 Nigerians living in Ukraine returned home on Sunday.
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), which confirmed the development on its Twitter handle, said the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 00:30 a.m. aboard Air Peace Boeing 777-300 Flight APK753 through Budapest, Hungary.
The latest arrivals brought the number of Nigerians that had been evacuated from the troubled Eastern European nation to 1,112.
807 persons had been evacuated in three batches as of Saturday.
