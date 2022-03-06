Ukraine returnees hit 1,112 as FG evacuates another batch of 306 Nigerians

Another batch of 306 Nigerians living in Ukraine returned home on Sunday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), which confirmed the development on its Twitter handle, said the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja at 00:30 a.m. aboard Air Peace Boeing 777-300 Flight APK753 through Budapest, Hungary.

READ ALSO:Third batch of 174 stranded Nigerians returns from Ukraine

The latest arrivals brought the number of Nigerians that had been evacuated from the troubled Eastern European nation to 1,112.

807 persons had been evacuated in three batches as of Saturday.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now