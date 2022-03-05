Third batch of 174 stranded Nigerians returns from Ukraine

The third batch of 174 Nigerians stranded in Ukraine returned home on Friday night.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission’s (NiDCOM), which confirmed the development on its Twitter handle on Saturday, said the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, at 11:50 p.m. local time from Budapest, Hungary, aboard an Air Peace flight.

The Federal Government had deployed three aircrafts to evacuate Nigerians living in Ukraine following the invasion of the country by Russia.

READ ALSO: 1.2m refugees fled Ukraine to Hungary, Poland – UN

The first aircraft which was Max Air flight 747 came with 450 Nigerians from Ukraine through Romania.

The Air Peace brought 183 Nigerians from Warsaw in Poland, while the third landed in Nigeria late on Friday.

The government had so far evacuated 807 Nigerians from the Eastern European nation.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now