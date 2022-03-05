News
Third batch of 174 stranded Nigerians returns from Ukraine
The third batch of 174 Nigerians stranded in Ukraine returned home on Friday night.
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission’s (NiDCOM), which confirmed the development on its Twitter handle on Saturday, said the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, at 11:50 p.m. local time from Budapest, Hungary, aboard an Air Peace flight.
The Federal Government had deployed three aircrafts to evacuate Nigerians living in Ukraine following the invasion of the country by Russia.
READ ALSO: 1.2m refugees fled Ukraine to Hungary, Poland – UN
The first aircraft which was Max Air flight 747 came with 450 Nigerians from Ukraine through Romania.
The Air Peace brought 183 Nigerians from Warsaw in Poland, while the third landed in Nigeria late on Friday.
The government had so far evacuated 807 Nigerians from the Eastern European nation.
