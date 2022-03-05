MURIC hails new police dress code

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commended the Nigerian Police Force for its recent approval of new dress code for female police officers, noting that the step was an unambiguous display of religious tolerance.

This was contained in a statement issued by Zamfara State Chairman of the Group, Professor Ahmed Galadima, on Friday.

Galadima, who described the step as a major landmark in the history of the struggles for the rights of Muslim women especially in the Nigeria Police Force, stressed that the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, did what was right and commendable.

“The High Command of the Nigeria Police Force under the watch of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has approved the use of hijab for its female workforce.

“This is certainly a welcome development to many Muslims and accords respect to the Nigeria Police Force. In many other countries of the world, especially in America, Canada, Britain, policewomen are at liberty to wear Hijabs, as part of their uniforms.

“No doubt that the approval goes as one of the significant efforts of the leadership of the NPF to encourage freedom of worship and promotion of religious tolerance within the police force and by extension, the general public. However, its use is optional and must conform to the approved style and design”, the statement said.

The Islamic group, therefore, lauded the effort of the Inspector General of Police for listening to its pleas demanding space for female police officers to wear Hijabs.

