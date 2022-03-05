Top 10 Stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday March 5, 2022

These top 10 Nigerian stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari reschedules UK trip for Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave for the United Kingdom for medical check-up on Sunday.

The President, who was expected to leave for London from Kenya made a detour and returned to the country on Friday, fuelling speculations that the trip had been cancelled. Read More

2. AMCON to arraign Ubah for alleged N135bn debt May 24

Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Friday fixed May 24 for the arraignment of the Senator representing Anambra South, Ifeanyi Ubah, over an alleged N135 billion debt. Read More

3. “INEC may suspend voter registration in July – Official”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Friday it might suspend the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in July. Read More

4. 2023 Presidency: I am still consulting; I’ll declare my stance by April —Ngige

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, says he is still consulting with his constituency regarding their pressure on him to run for President in 2023. Read More

5. Nigeria’s ranking on terrorism index list improves, as Boko Haram killings drop

Nigeria’s Global Terrorism Index (GTI), has improved with the country moving up to the sixth position as killings and insurgency perpetrated by Boko Haram terrorists dipped by 72%, according to a report released on Friday by an independent terrorism research body, the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP). Read More

6. Second batch of 181 Nigerians returns from Ukraine

The second batch of 181 Nigerians stranded in Ukraine returned to the country on Friday. Read More

7. NNPC reportedly blocks Seplat $1.28bn deal with US ExxonMobil

Seplat Energy’s plans to buy out ExxonMobil’s shares in its Nigerian unit Mobil Oil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) is seriously in trouble as Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has also indicated interest. Read More

8. Shareholders lose N14.80bn as Nigeria stock market bearish trading enters second day

Shareholders total investment in the Nigerian capital market dropped by 0.05 percent at the close of trading on Friday. Read More

9. Court jails complainant for misleading EFCC

Justice Agatha A. Okeke of the Federal High Court, Uyo on Thursday, convicted and sentenced one Idongesit Samuel Eyibio to two years imprisonment without the option of a fine. Read More

10. Fears as Russian troops shell Ukraine’s nuclear power plant, largest in Europe

Invading Russian forces early on Friday morning, bombarded Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, setting it on fire. Read More

