Buhari reschedules UK trip to Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari will leave for the United Kingdom for medical check-up on Sunday.

The President, who was expected to leave for London from Kenya made a detour and returned to the country on Friday, fuelling speculations that the trip had been cancelled.

The President attended the 50th Anniversary of the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, and according to an itinerary released by the presidency, he was scheduled to proceed to the London for a two-week medical check- up.

However, Nigerians were thrown into confusion when one of the President’s aides, Bashir Ahmad, said on Twitter on Friday that the President was back in the country.

He wrote: “President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to Abuja, after his participation in the 50th Anniversary of the UN Environmental Programme (UNEP) in Nairobi, Kenya,” he wrote on his Twitter handle @BashirAhmaad March 4, 2022.”

PDP accuses Buhari of abdicating responsibilities

But the matter was laid to rest by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who said in a statement that Buhari returned to Nigeria because he had finished the Kenyan assignment earlier than envisaged.

He said: “The President has not shelved his trip to London. The plan is still there. He finished his business in Kenya and made an early return. The trip to London is Sunday.”

