Emir of Katsina declares support for Tinubu’s 2023 presidential bid

1 day ago

The Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir, on Friday declared his support for the 2023 presidential bid of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said the ex-Lagos State governor would deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians if elected next year.

The monarch stated this when a high-powered delegation of the Arewa Organizations Movement in support of Tinubu’s presidential ambition led by Senator Abu Ibrahim visited him at his palace in Katsina.

He said: “Tinubu is a material that has the capacity to salvage Nigerians from their present economic, social, and security predicaments.

“I know Asiwaju several years ago as he has a close affinity with my late father, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Usman.

“We consider Tinubu as a Katsina indigene as we have a long-standing relationship with him.

“We are hundred percent in support of him.”

Opinions

