News
Emir of Katsina declares support for Tinubu’s 2023 presidential bid
The Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Kabir, on Friday declared his support for the 2023 presidential bid of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
He said the ex-Lagos State governor would deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians if elected next year.
The monarch stated this when a high-powered delegation of the Arewa Organizations Movement in support of Tinubu’s presidential ambition led by Senator Abu Ibrahim visited him at his palace in Katsina.
He said: “Tinubu is a material that has the capacity to salvage Nigerians from their present economic, social, and security predicaments.
READ ALSO: Aregbesola, Fayemi, Mimiko became governors with my support – Tinubu
“I know Asiwaju several years ago as he has a close affinity with my late father, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Muhammad Kabir Usman.
“We consider Tinubu as a Katsina indigene as we have a long-standing relationship with him.
“We are hundred percent in support of him.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...