INEC may suspend voter registration in July – Official

Published

1 day ago

on

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Friday it might suspend the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in July.

The Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, stated this at the ongoing Capacity Building Workshop for INEC Public Affairs Officers in Lagos.

He said: “My advice to Nigerians, especially those who are qualified but have never registered before, is to do so because we are likely to round off the exercise about six to seven months before the 2023 General Elections.

“The commission has not decided yet but normally, from what we know, we will suspend the CVR between six to seven months before the general elections to enable us clean up the voter register and print the PVCs of those who have registered so far.

“So, it is extremely important that Nigerians should not wait until June or July before they register.”

