Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday, February 1, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Ex-AGF Idris opposes EFCC’s move to tender video evidence in trial for alleged N109bn fraud
On Thursday, a former Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, objected to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s move to tender a video recording of an interview session with operatives.Read more
2. SOCIAL MEDIA TRENDS: Sen Nwoko sparks debate with call for civilians to own guns in wake of security concerns
Nigerian Senator Ned Nwoko has ignited a national debate by calling for a bill that would allow civilians to own and carry firearms.Read more
3. IGP orders movement restriction in Lagos, 25 others for bye-elections
The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered restriction of movements in Lagos and 25 other states during Saturday’s bye-elections.Read more
4. Osun APC debunks rumour of division over 2026 governorship ticket
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun on Thursday dismissed claims of crisis in the party ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the state.Read more
5. PDP governors back calls for state police
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum on Thursday declared full support for the creation of state police as a solution to the current security challenges in the country.Read more
6. Lagos govt procures additional rolling stocks for railway Blue and Red Lines
The Lagos State government has procured additional rolling stocks for the Blue and Red Lines rail system in the state.Read more
7. CBN relaxes restrictions on FX rates quoted by IMTOs
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has removed the allowable limit of exchange rate quoted by the International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs).Read more
8. Bureau de Change operators deny shutting operations in Abuja
The Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has shot down rumors making the rounds that it has ordered the shutting down of operations in Abuja.Read more
9. Police arrests 12 suspected members of fake dollar syndicate in Gombe
Police operatives in Gombe have arrested 12 suspected members of a fake dollar syndicate in the state.Read more
10. Oshoala leaves Barcelona, signs for US club Bay FC
Reigning African women’s player of the year, Asisat Oshoala has left Barcelona ladies to join USA club Bay FC.Read more
