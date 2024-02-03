Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Saturday, February 3, 2024
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Court to rule on suspected Rivers Assembly’s arsonists’ bail applications Monday
Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday, fixed Monday for ruling on bail applications filed by five persons accused of burning down part of the Rivers State House of Assembly last year.Read more
2. Makinde suspends Oyo traditional ruler
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday approved the suspension of the traditional ruler of Ido town in Ido Local Government Area of the state, Oba Gbolagade Babalola.Read more
3. Nigeria claims troops killed 185 suspected terrorists, kidnappers in one week
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) claimed on Friday troops operating in the various theatre of operations killed 185 terrorists and kidnappers across the country in the last week.Read more
4. DSS cautions against divisive tendencies, fake narratives in bye-elections
The Department of State Services (DSS) has cautioned politicians and their supporters against divisive tendencies, and fake narratives in Saturday’s bye- elections in 26 states across the country.Read more
5. INEC dismisses reports on postponement of Plateau North election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed reports on the postponement of the Plateau North rerun election slated for Saturday.Read more
6. YPP fixes dates for Edo, Ondo governorship primaries, pegs nomination form at N15m
The Young Progressive Party (YPP) will hold its Edo State governorship primary on February 24.Read more
7. Prices of goods to rise as Customs increases exchange rate for cargo clearance to N1356.8/$
Nigerians may be forced to pay more for goods as the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has increased the exchange rate for the clearance of goods from N951.94/$ to N1356.88/$.Read more
8. NGX: Equities market closes week with N898bn profit
Driven by strong performance from Transcorp, Neimeth, and Meyer, investors in the Nigerian equities market gained N898 billion at the close of trading on Friday.Read more
9. Police arrests man found with fake N13,000 notes in Lagos
Police in Lagos have arrested a 47-year-old man simply identified as Shola with fake N13,000 notes.Read more
10. Lookman fires Super Eagles past Angola into AFCON semifinal
A lone goal by Ademola Lookman was enough to seal victory for the Super Eagles over Angola in a quarter-final clash at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Friday night.Read more
