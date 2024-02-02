INEC dismisses reports on postponement of Plateau North election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed reports on the postponement of the Plateau North rerun election slated for Saturday.

The INEC Head of Department of Voter Education and Publicity in Plateau, Mr Michael Otokpa, made the clarification in a statement on Friday in Jos.

Otokpa said INEC had concluded preparations for the election.

He said: “The attention of Plateau INEC Head Office has been drawn to a so-called ‘Breaking News’ circulating on social media claiming that the re-run has been postponed until further notice because of the absence of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on the ballot.

“The Plateau INEC wishes to inform the public that contrary to the so-called breaking news, it has concluded preparations for the conduct of the election on Saturday.

“We also wish to inform the public that the Nigeria Police, as the lead security agency, has assured us that they have made all arrangements to secure the election, along with all the sister security agencies.”

He urged the people of the state to troop out peacefully in their numbers to cast their votes.

