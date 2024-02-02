Politics
INEC dismisses reports on postponement of Plateau North election
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed reports on the postponement of the Plateau North rerun election slated for Saturday.
The INEC Head of Department of Voter Education and Publicity in Plateau, Mr Michael Otokpa, made the clarification in a statement on Friday in Jos.
Otokpa said INEC had concluded preparations for the election.
He said: “The attention of Plateau INEC Head Office has been drawn to a so-called ‘Breaking News’ circulating on social media claiming that the re-run has been postponed until further notice because of the absence of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on the ballot.
READ ALSO: Rerun Elections: 4.6m PVCs collected, 8,500 BVAS to be deployed, INEC reveals
“The Plateau INEC wishes to inform the public that contrary to the so-called breaking news, it has concluded preparations for the conduct of the election on Saturday.
“We also wish to inform the public that the Nigeria Police, as the lead security agency, has assured us that they have made all arrangements to secure the election, along with all the sister security agencies.”
He urged the people of the state to troop out peacefully in their numbers to cast their votes.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...