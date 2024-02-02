YPP fixes dates for Edo, Ondo governorship primaries, pegs nomination form at N15m

The Young Progressive Party (YPP) will hold its Edo State governorship primary on February 24.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Martins Egbeola, disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Abuja.

Egbola added that the party would conduct its governorship primary in Ondo State on February 27.

He said: “The sales of expression of interest and nomination forms have commenced at the party’s secretariat in Abuja as we speak and we expect interested aspirants to come and obtain their forms.”.

The spokesman revealed that each aspirant was expected to pay N15 million for the nomination form.

He said that women and Persons Living with Disabilities and youth aspirants would enjoy a 50 percent discount.

“When we say youths, we mean young peoples between 35 and 40 years of age and not those with grey hairs and plenty children and yet claimed they are youths,” he added.

