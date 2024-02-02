Politics
YPP fixes dates for Edo, Ondo governorship primaries, pegs nomination form at N15m
The Young Progressive Party (YPP) will hold its Edo State governorship primary on February 24.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Martins Egbeola, disclosed this to journalists on Friday in Abuja.
Egbola added that the party would conduct its governorship primary in Ondo State on February 27.
He said: “The sales of expression of interest and nomination forms have commenced at the party’s secretariat in Abuja as we speak and we expect interested aspirants to come and obtain their forms.”.
READ ALSO: Akwa Ibom YPP dismisses claims on collapse of structure into APC
The spokesman revealed that each aspirant was expected to pay N15 million for the nomination form.
He said that women and Persons Living with Disabilities and youth aspirants would enjoy a 50 percent discount.
“When we say youths, we mean young peoples between 35 and 40 years of age and not those with grey hairs and plenty children and yet claimed they are youths,” he added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...