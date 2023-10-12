YPP’s only senator, Ifeanyi Ubah, dumps party, defects to APC

The Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, has defected from the Young Progressives Party (YPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ubah announced his defection via a letter sent to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday, during plenary at the Red Chambers of the National Assembly in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Sit-at-home must stop now, Ifeanyi Ubah declares in Nnewi

He noted that his resignation from the YPP was due to irreconcilable differences, and the need to adhere to the calls from his constituents to serve better.

The former Anambra governorship aspirant served in the 9th Senate under the platform of the YPP, and he has been the only serving Senator from the party prior to his defection.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now