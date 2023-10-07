Security agents rescue abducted Catholic priest, 3 others in Anambra

Police and other security agents in Anambra have rescued a kidnapped Catholic priest and three others in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Awka.

Ikenga said the operation was activated by the command’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) comprising military and paramilitary services based in Aguata and supported by Police Rapid Response Squad.

He said: “In the well-coordinated operation, the team stormed the criminals’ camp at Ogbunka in Orumba South Local Government Area and rescued the victims.

“Three suspects were arrested during the operation while nine vehicles, three pump action guns, and stolen camouflage uniforms were recovered by the team.

“Other recovered items include phones, flash drives, and SIM cards, which will aid comprehensive investigation and prosecution of the offenders.”

