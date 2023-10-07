Bandits reportedly abduct 30 farmers in Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly abducted over 30 farmers in Chikuri community, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on Saturday.

Residents told journalists that the criminals stormed the community with sophisticated weapons in the early hours of the day and shot sporadically from different directions.

According to the residents, many of the victims were abducted from their farms in the community.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill one, abduct 19 others in Kaduna community

The Senate during the week summoned the service chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies over the worsening insecurity in the country.

This followed the recent abduction of university students and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Katsina and Zamfara States.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now