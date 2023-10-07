News
Bandits reportedly abduct 30 farmers in Kaduna
Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly abducted over 30 farmers in Chikuri community, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on Saturday.
Residents told journalists that the criminals stormed the community with sophisticated weapons in the early hours of the day and shot sporadically from different directions.
According to the residents, many of the victims were abducted from their farms in the community.
However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.
READ ALSO: Bandits kill one, abduct 19 others in Kaduna community
The Senate during the week summoned the service chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies over the worsening insecurity in the country.
This followed the recent abduction of university students and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Katsina and Zamfara States.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...