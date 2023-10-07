Bolanle Raheem: Court to deliver judgment in police officer’s alleged murder case Monday

A Lagos High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square will deliver judgment in the alleged murder case involving a police officer, Darambi Vandi, on Monday.

The court fixed the date after the parties adopted their final written addresses in the case on July 13.

The notice was made available to journalists on Saturday.

The Lagos State government arraigned Vandi for allegedly shooting dead a Lagos-based lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheem, on December 25 last year.

He was arraigned on a one-count charge of murder on January 16.

READ ALSO: Raheem: Court asks ‘killer cop’ Vandi, to commence defence over murder charges

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant shot Raheem in the chest at Ajah Roundabout along the Lekki- Expressway on Christmas Day last year.

According to the prosecution, the offense contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The prosecution team led by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, called 11 witnesses, including eight police officers and a pathologist.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now