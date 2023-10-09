Police officer, Vandi, who killed lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, on Christmas day sentenced to death by hanging

Justice Ibironke Harrison of a Lagos High Court sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square on Monday sentenced a police officer, Darambi Vandi, to death by hanging over the murder of a lawyer, Omobolanle Raheem, on December 25 last year.

The Lagos State government arraigned Vandi on a one-count charge of murder on January 16.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant shot Raheem in the chest at Ajah Roundabout along the Lekki- Expressway on Christmas Day last year.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

According to the prosecution, the offense contravened Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The prosecution team led by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, called 11 witnesses, including eight police officers and a pathologist.

In her ruling, the judge held that the prosecution had proven the case against the convict beyond all reasonable doubt.

“The court finds the defendant guilty on one count of murder. You will be hanged by the neck till you are dead.” Justice Harrison ruled.

