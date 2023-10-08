Lagos govt gives vacation order to developers of structures on drainage

The Lagos State government has issued a seven-day ultimatum to developers of buildings on drainage and canals in the state to remove the structures.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, gave the order during the inspection of drainage and canals at Obalende, Dodan Barracks, Oniru, and Lekki Phase II areas of the state on Sunday.

The commissioner was accompanied on the trip by the Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, the General Manager of Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency, Mrs. Adetoun Popoola, and the Permanent Secretary, the Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji.

Also on the team were the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu, and the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services, Lekan Shodeinde.

Wahab lamented that some of the challenges caused by flooding in the state were man-made.

He said: There are man-made challenges. I am glad you were with us this morning at Dodan Barracks. We have to check the canal and water paths for the wastewater; you all noticed it yourself.

”Developers have built to block water path and water will always find its own level.”

”For Dodan Barracks, our plan is to have a meeting with the General Officer Commanding (GOC) and we have served them notices that will last for seven days.

“We have to carry out demolition to create and open up the path for the water to enter the primary channel created by the state government.”

The commissioner said that an on-the-spot inspection of Obalende showed that spaces under the bridge had been converted to motor parks.

“For me, our assignment is clear on Obalende also.

“We are going to serve them notices to leave so that we can have the place properly turned up. We used to have a green area there before.

”People have forgotten that the environment is the master of man.

“We have had this petition for the past few weeks that people are building on the canal. So we just came to verify and what we saw is not encouraging at all.

“From the beginning down to the other end of it, they have blocked part of the canal. Therefore, virtually all the houses on this side of the state are always flooded.

“We are going to serve them notices. We will do demolition and the notices are for seven days.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now