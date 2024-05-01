Lagos govt demolishes 86 partitioned rooms under Ikoyi Bridge

The Lagos State government has discovered 86 partitioned rooms under the Dolphin Estate Bridge in the Ikoyi area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the development in a post on his X handle on Wednesday.

He said the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corp had successfully removed all structures, including a container utilised for illegal activities under the bridge.

The commissioner added that 18 persons squatting under the bridge were arrested by the enforcement team on Tuesday.

Wahab also shared a video of the exercise on the platform.

He wrote: “A total number of 86 rooms, partitioned into 10×10 and 12×10, and a container used for different illegal activities were discovered under the Dolphin Estate Bridge. They have all been removed by the enforcement team of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.

“18 individuals squatting illegally under the bridge leading from Dolphin Estate were arrested yesterday 30th of April, 2024 by the officials from the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial (KAI).

“The illegal shanties have been dismantled this morning.”

