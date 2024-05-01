News
Lagos govt demolishes 86 partitioned rooms under Ikoyi Bridge
The Lagos State government has discovered 86 partitioned rooms under the Dolphin Estate Bridge in the Ikoyi area of the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the development in a post on his X handle on Wednesday.
He said the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corp had successfully removed all structures, including a container utilised for illegal activities under the bridge.
The commissioner added that 18 persons squatting under the bridge were arrested by the enforcement team on Tuesday.
Wahab also shared a video of the exercise on the platform.
He wrote: “A total number of 86 rooms, partitioned into 10×10 and 12×10, and a container used for different illegal activities were discovered under the Dolphin Estate Bridge. They have all been removed by the enforcement team of the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources.
“18 individuals squatting illegally under the bridge leading from Dolphin Estate were arrested yesterday 30th of April, 2024 by the officials from the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial (KAI).
“The illegal shanties have been dismantled this morning.”
18 individuals squatting illegally under the bridge leading from Dolphin Estate were arrested yesterday 30th of April, 2024 by the officials from the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps @LAGESCOfficial (KAI).
The illegal shanties have been dismantled this morning.… pic.twitter.com/S4GfcC4RXp
— Tokunbo Wahab (@tokunbo_wahab) May 1, 2024
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
German Police bust alleged Nigerian scam dating ring
German authorities have arrested eleven individuals suspected of being members of a Nigerian mafia group involved in a large-scale dating...
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...