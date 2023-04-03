Raheem: Court asks ‘killer cop’ Vandi, to commence defence over murder charges

A “no case submission” made by the suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP, Drambi Vandi, who is accused of killing a lawyer from Lagos named Omobolanle Raheem on December 25, 2022, was rejected by the Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square on Lagos Island.

Since a “prima facie” case had been built against the defendant, Judge Ibironke Harrison ordered him to present his defense during proceedings on Monday.

Vandi requested that the court dismiss the lawsuit and discharge him in his application on the grounds that he had no case to answer.

In his arguments, his defence counsel, Adetokunbo Odutola told the court to note among other things that none of the eyewitnesses saw the defendant shoot and that the ballistic report of the gun allegedly fired expressly stated that the bullet cannot be linked with any of the firearms recovered from the police officers at the scene.

However, the defense had refuted the claims and requested the defendant to present his own defense, maintaining that the prosecution had successfully established its case against him.

The prosecution was led by Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), the Lagos State Attorney General.

