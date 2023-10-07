NDLEA dismisses police claim on Mohbad’s inquiry

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Saturday dismissed a claim by the police about an inquiry on singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, said at a news conference on Friday that the NDLEA was yet to confirm the claim by a social media user on the arrest and detention of Mohbad on February 24 last year.

The anonymous user alleged in the post that the late singer was given a substance to drink while in NDLEA detention.

However, in a statement in Abuja, the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said the agency responded to a police inquiry on September 28.

He said: “To show the seriousness the NDLEA attached to the police inquiry, its formal response dated Thursday, September 28 was sent to Lagos by air; delivered and received by the police the same day.

“The summary of our response was that we also heard the unsubstantiated allegation on social media that the NDLEA arrested and detained Mohbad on February 24, 2022, and he was given a substance to drink.

READ ALSO: Naira Marley denies Mohbad’s assault allegation, claims he was ‘high’ (VIDEO)

“In response to the allegation, we state categorically that Mohbad was neither arrested nor ever detained in the custody of the NDLEA on the said date or any other date before or after.

“The foregoing being the case, the issue of giving him any substance to drink does not arise.’’

Mohbad, who died on September 12, was buried the following day.

The police exhumed his corpse for autopsy on September 21.

Five persons, including singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, and socialite Balogun Eletu aka Sam Larry, have been arrested by the police in connection with the hip-hop star’s death.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now