News
NDLEA dismisses police claim on Mohbad’s inquiry
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Saturday dismissed a claim by the police about an inquiry on singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.
The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, said at a news conference on Friday that the NDLEA was yet to confirm the claim by a social media user on the arrest and detention of Mohbad on February 24 last year.
The anonymous user alleged in the post that the late singer was given a substance to drink while in NDLEA detention.
However, in a statement in Abuja, the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi said the agency responded to a police inquiry on September 28.
He said: “To show the seriousness the NDLEA attached to the police inquiry, its formal response dated Thursday, September 28 was sent to Lagos by air; delivered and received by the police the same day.
“The summary of our response was that we also heard the unsubstantiated allegation on social media that the NDLEA arrested and detained Mohbad on February 24, 2022, and he was given a substance to drink.
READ ALSO: Naira Marley denies Mohbad’s assault allegation, claims he was ‘high’ (VIDEO)
“In response to the allegation, we state categorically that Mohbad was neither arrested nor ever detained in the custody of the NDLEA on the said date or any other date before or after.
“The foregoing being the case, the issue of giving him any substance to drink does not arise.’’
Mohbad, who died on September 12, was buried the following day.
The police exhumed his corpse for autopsy on September 21.
Five persons, including singer Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, and socialite Balogun Eletu aka Sam Larry, have been arrested by the police in connection with the hip-hop star’s death.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...