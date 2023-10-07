IPOB says it’s still open for ‘dialogue on peaceful exit of Biafra from Nigeria’

The Indigenous People of Biafra has declared that they are now prepared to engage in negotiations with the Federal Government on a peaceful secession from Nigeria through a UN-monitored referendum.

The pro-Biafran group said that the nonviolent, non-criminal agitation for Biafra independence began in 2012, but the Federal Government has persisted in attacking its members.

This was revealed in a press release that the group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, released on Saturday.

Powerful claimed that as a result of the excessive use of force by the Nigerian security forces, IPOB had lost more than 5,000 members and assets worth more than $1 billion.

The statement read, “We the global family and movement of IPOB wish to reiterate once again that IPOB remains peaceful and open for negotiations and dialogue on peaceful exit of Biafra from Nigeria through a UN supervised Referendum.

“IPOB’s peaceful agitation for Biafra Independence started in 2012. Never has IPOB been associated with violence or criminality in all our years of rallies and protests. Nevertheless, Federal Government, through its security forces, has levied war against IPOB. Our members have been brutally attacked while on peaceful protest by the Nigeria security forces at many locations in Biafra Land.

“IPOB stands for peace. We stand for dialogue, and we stand for discussions. The cardinal rule under which IPOB was formed is to lead the way to a peaceful separation of Biafra from Nigeria. Biafra and Nigeria are two different nations.

“The events from 1948 to 2023 have shown that it is practically impossible for Biafra and Nigeria to coexist as one nation. IPOB has been calling on the Nigeria State for discussions on a peaceful referendum date, but the Nigeria State always returns the peaceful call with violent suppression.

“We have always maintained that self-determination is our inalienable right according to the UN laws.”

