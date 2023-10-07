Osun communities sign peace accord as Govt imposes curfew

The two feuding communities of Ilobu and Ifon have signed a peace agreement, the Osun State Government said on Saturday, putting an end to their recent brutal confrontations.

The governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, decided to impose a 24-hour curfew on Irepodun and Orolu local government areas after learning that the two communities were involved in a communal conflict that had been causing wanton destruction of lives and property for a few days.

But in a statement released on Saturday and signed by the state commissioner for information and public awareness, Mr. Kolapo Alimi, he revealed that the 24-hour curfew imposed on the two communities continued even after the peace agreement was reached.

Read Also: Adeleke orders seizure of disputed land in Osun LGAs

The statement said “Ilobu, Ifon, and Okanla communities committed to peace during a meeting held with their representatives by the deputy governor, Prince Kola Adewusi on Friday evening.

“The meeting also resolved that anyone or group of persons found or caught engaging in anything contrary to the peace agreement should be prosecuted in line with the dictates of the law.

“The resolutions of the meeting further read in parts, “That Ifon and Ilobu Communities of Orolu and Irepodun local governments respectively have agreed to sheath their swords with immediate effect following a signed Peace Agreement to stop the communal clashes.

“That notwithstanding this cheering development, His Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the Executive Governor of Osun state in his capacity as the Chief Security Officer of the state directs that the 24-hour Curfew earlier imposed in Orolu and Irepodun local governments housing Ifon and Ilobu communities be continued until further notice.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now