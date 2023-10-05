Adeleke orders seizure of disputed land in Osun LGAs

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered the seizure of the disputed land between two communities in the state.

The governor had on Wednesday imposed a dusk-dawn curfew in Orolu and Irepodun local government areas of the state over a land dispute between the Ilobu and Ifon communities in the areas.’

The curfew in the two LGAs was the second in one month.

Adeleke in September imposed a curfew in Irepodun and Orolu LGAs over the same reason.

The governor, who gave the order during a chat with journalists on the sideline of the “Ipade Imole” programme in Osogbo on Thursday, said the directive was to ensure a peaceful negotiation.

He said the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, had promised to bring those behind the violence to justice.



READ ALSO: Adeleke re-imposes curfew on Osun LGAs over violence

Adeleke said: “The joint task force will descend heavily on any agent of violence and I will not allow anyone to kill my people.

“Also, anyone found on that disputed land will be dealt with.”

He urged the traditional rulers and community leaders to call their subjects to order.

“The deployment of military personnel will be a punitive measure to any of the two communities who failed to allow for peaceful resolution of the problem,” the governor added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now