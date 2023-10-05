Reps urge Nigerian govt to tackle environmental degradation in Edo

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on environmental degradation in Edo State.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by a lawmaker from the state, Anamero Dekeri, at the plenary in Abuja.

In his presentation, Dekeri described the increasing rate of environmental degradation in the Etsako federal constituency in the state as alarming.

He lamented that the degradation caused by rainstorm and gully erosion had destroyed properties, including farmlands, and rendered some areas inaccessible.

The lawmaker pointed out that the bridge connecting Iddo-Okugbe with the Awuyemi community had been washed away after a rainstorm in the Okpella area of the state.

He said: “Electric poles and communication routes connecting parts of the state to the other parts of the country are not left out.”

Dekeri told the lawmakers that gully erosion in the Etsako West local government area of the state posed a significant danger to lives and property.

He added that erosion had also cut off the Auchi- Agenebode Federal Highway.

“This is rendering vehicular movement from the Northern to Southern parts of the country through the route impassable.

“There is a need to stem this ugly trend of environmental degradation in Etsako Federal Constituency, Edo,” he added.

The House urged the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to replace the damaged electric poles, wires, and other components and reconnect the affected communities to the national grid.

The lawmakers also urged the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to intervene and reconstruct the affected bridge to allow immediate access by vehicles and commuters to other parts of the country.

They equally urged the Ministry of Works to compel the contractor handling the road project to resume work without delay.

In his ruling, the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu mandated the House Committees on Ecological Fund, FERMA, NEMA, and REA, to ensure compliance and to report back within four weeks.

