DSS confirms arrest of suspended UNICAL professor

The Department of State Service (DSS) on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a Professor with the University of Calabar, Cyril Ndifon.

Ndifon, the Dean of the Faculty of Law at UNICAL, was suspended by the university’s Senate in August over alleged sexual harassment of students and abuse of office.

The lecturer’s suspension followed a protest by some female students of the institution who demanded his dismissal for alleged sexual harassment.

A panel set up by the university to investigate the allegations established a case of sexual harassment and abuse of office against Ndifon last week.

The state police command had earlier on Thursday dismissed the claim of the suspended dean’s son on his abduction.

The command’s spokesperson, Irene Ugbo, said in a statement the professor was not kidnapped but was picked up by security agents for interrogation.

In a statement in Abuja, the DSS said Ndifon was arrested on Wednesday after he refused to honour several invitations by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The statement read: “The ICPC has sought the collaboration of the Department of State Services (DSS) on the University of Calabar (UNICAL) Sex Scandal matter involving Professor Cyril Ndifon, the erstwhile dean of faculty of law of the institution.

“The Commission had disclosed the refusal of NDIFON to honour its several invitations thus his eventual arrest in Calabar, Cross River State by its operatives on 4th October, 2023 based on a court order.

“However, the service, following the commission’s request and in the spirit of interagency cooperation, supported it for a successful operation.

“This is to guide public understanding of the latest developments on the matter.”

