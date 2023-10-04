DSS arrests lady for threatening suicide bomb attacks on VP Shettima, Ganduje, Gawuna, others

A Kano State-based lady, Firdausi Musa Ahamadu, has been reportedly arrested by operatives of the Department of State Security (DSS), for publicly threatening suicide bomb attacks on some notable politicians.

Those she allegedly threatened included Vice President Kashim Shettima, former Kano State governor and current National Chairman of All Progressive Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Others on the list were the APC governorship candidate, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, popular local Hausa singer, Dauda Kahutu, popularly known as Rarara, and the Chairman of the state governorship election petition tribunal, Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay.

Ahamadu had, in a Tiktok video on Tuesday, volunteered to bomb the personalities whom she alleged played one role or the other in determining the tribunal’s judgment that sacked Governor Abba Yusuf in favour of Gawuna.

Read also: DSS arrests Ganduje’s aide who criticized Buhari, APC

Ahamadu who spoke in Hausa language in the 3:04 minutes TikTok video which went viral, threatened that if the persons were assembled in a place, she was ready to sacrifice her life to go in their midst to commit suicide bombing.

“I volunteer to sacrifice my life to commit suicide bomb with the persons attempting to upturn Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf’s victory,” she was heard saying.

“If they are assembled in a place I will go in their midst and detonate the bomb,” she said.

Speaking further, the lady who claimed to be fighting for Yusuf and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), warned Gawuna not to reveal his location at anytime as she would not hesitate from carrying out her threat.

“You dare not indicate your location, otherwise, I don’t mind striking you with a bomb vest to commit suicide,” she said.

An online news platform in the state, Solace Base, however, reported on Wednesday that Ahamadu was allegedly picked up by the DSS on Tuesday.

Quoting a reliable source in the agency, the platform said she was traced to a hideout in the metropolis where she was arrested and whisked away to an unknown destination.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now