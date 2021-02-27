DSS arrests Ganduje’s aide who criticized Buhari, APC | Ripples Nigeria

Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, the Special Adviser on Media to governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, has reportedly been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Soon after hundreds of students of the Government Girls Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara State wee kidnapped, Salihu had taken to social media to criticize the ruling government’s handling of the security situation in the country.

More to come….

Join the conversation

Opinions