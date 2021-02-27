Buhari's words mean nothing, his body language encourages terrorists –Aisha Yesufu | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari’s words mean nothing, his body language encourages terrorists –Aisha Yesufu
Fiery activist and co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) advocay group, Aisha Yesufu, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s words these days do not mean anything to Nigerians as he has lost grip of leadership with his poor handling of the security situation in the country amid the increasing spate of abductions in the country.
Yesufu who spoke on a Channels Television programme on Friday night where she talked about the abduction of female students from the Government Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara local government area of Zamfara State in the early hours of Friday, said Buhari’s statement condemning the abduction “means absolutely nothing.”
She continues, “We are used to a president whose words mean nothing. He says one thing, and another thing happens,” she said.
Yesufu added that Buhari’s famous ‘body language’ is what has emboldened the terrorists who go about abducting innocent students and other Nigerians for ransom.
“The body language of President Muhammadu Buhari enables the terrorists. They know that we have an ineffective President and Commander-In-Chief, we have an incompetent one, a clueless one, who does not even bother about what is happening in the country.
Read also: When we’re tired of the atrocities, we’ll all march to Aso Rock — Aisha Yesufu
“Yesterday (Thursday), we buried seven military officers, the best that we have.
“The nation was in mourning and the President was a few minutes away from where they were and the president didn’t even turn up.
“What does that signify? It Is high time we begin to make serious demands on the president.
“This is such a sad moment especially with the fact that our government has not learnt anything in spite of almost seven years of advocacy that we’ve been calling on the government to do the right thing and to do the needful to ensure that the citizens are protected.
“Before the Chibok Girl’s abduction, there was actually the Guniyadi killings where 29 boys were slaughtered in their schools.
“President Buhari should know that Nigerians will hold him accountable.
“He should give the way forward. His salaries are being paid with taxpayers money, his needs are being taken care of. He was voted to give the way forward.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
BREAKING… Man Utd to face Milan in Europa League last-16; Arsenal take on Olympiakos
Premier League club Manchester United will be playing against Serie A giants AC Milan in the round-of-16 of the Europa...
Fans react as Ighalo rocks Saudi traditional attire in new photo
Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo was attired in an elaborate Saudi Arabian traditional wear on Friday, and made a post of...
EUROPA: Leicester knocked out; Man Utd, Milan through to last-16
Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi was in action for Leicester City in their home defeat to Slavia Prague in the...
NPFL bottom club, Adamawa Utd beat Lobi to bag first win of season
Adamawa United have secured their first win since the start of the 2020-21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League...
Late Aubameyang winner sees Arsenal through to Europa League last-16
A late goal by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turned out to be all that Arsrnal needed to defeat Benfica in the second...
Latest Tech News
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...
Union Bank unveils UnionX to support startups. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Union Bank unveils investment to...
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...