Buhari's words mean nothing, his body language encourages terrorists –Aisha Yesufu | Ripples Nigeria

Fiery activist and co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) advocay group, Aisha Yesufu, says President Muhammadu Buhari’s words these days do not mean anything to Nigerians as he has lost grip of leadership with his poor handling of the security situation in the country amid the increasing spate of abductions in the country.

Yesufu who spoke on a Channels Television programme on Friday night where she talked about the abduction of female students from the Government Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara local government area of Zamfara State in the early hours of Friday, said Buhari’s statement condemning the abduction “means absolutely nothing.”

She continues, “We are used to a president whose words mean nothing. He says one thing, and another thing happens,” she said.

Yesufu added that Buhari’s famous ‘body language’ is what has emboldened the terrorists who go about abducting innocent students and other Nigerians for ransom.

“The body language of President Muhammadu Buhari enables the terrorists. They know that we have an ineffective President and Commander-In-Chief, we have an incompetent one, a clueless one, who does not even bother about what is happening in the country.

“Yesterday (Thursday), we buried seven military officers, the best that we have.

“The nation was in mourning and the President was a few minutes away from where they were and the president didn’t even turn up.

“What does that signify? It Is high time we begin to make serious demands on the president.

“This is such a sad moment especially with the fact that our government has not learnt anything in spite of almost seven years of advocacy that we’ve been calling on the government to do the right thing and to do the needful to ensure that the citizens are protected.

“Before the Chibok Girl’s abduction, there was actually the Guniyadi killings where 29 boys were slaughtered in their schools.

“President Buhari should know that Nigerians will hold him accountable.

“He should give the way forward. His salaries are being paid with taxpayers money, his needs are being taken care of. He was voted to give the way forward.”

