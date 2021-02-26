When we're tired of the atrocities, we'll all march to Aso Rock — Aisha Yesufu | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
When we’re tired of the atrocities, we’ll all march to Aso Rock — Aisha Yesufu
Activist and co-convener of the #BringBackOurGirls advocacy movement, Aisha Yesufu, has reacted to the abduction of female students from the Government Secondary School, Jangebe in Talata Mafara local government area of Zamfara State by bandits in the early morning of Friday.
The activist is of the belief that Nigerians should throw aside their differences and march to the Presidential Villa to demand for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari since he cannot secure the lives and properties of Nigerians.
Taking to her Twitter account to express her annoyance at the abduction of the girls and the recently kidnapped students from the Government Science College in Kagara, Niger State, Yesufu said government’s inactions have emboldened terrorists who continue to kidnap Nigerians and have relinquished its responsibilities of protecting the lives of Nigerians.
READ MORE: Nigerian govt, religious leaders, Govs now mouthpieces for terrorists –Aisha Yesufu
“Terrorists have been emboldened to keep attacking & abducting. Government has been enabled to keep abdicating its responsibilities.
Terrorists have been emboldened to keep attacking & abducting. Government has been enabled to keep abdicating it's responsibilities.
When we are sick and tired of the atrocities, we will forget out differences and go en masse to the villa and demand Buhari resigns.
Good morning!
— Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) February 26, 2021
