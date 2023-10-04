Kanu’s family warns Abia politicians against using IPOB’s name for points

Ahead of the Abia State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal’s sitting on Friday, October 6, the family of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has warned politicians in the state against using the name of the pro-Biafra group to score “cheap political goal.”

The warning given by Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu on behalf of the family, said “desperate and mischievous politicians” were bent on using IPOB’s name to curry favour from the masses.

Prince Kanu was reacting to a viral video of a press briefing by a group which accused Governor Alex Otti of sponsoring IPOB to cause terror in the state ahead of the judgment.

The Kanu family, in a statement, debunked the allegations, describing them as false and baseless.

“What they are doing is out of desperation. If they have problem of leadership in the state, they should go and sort it out, they should stop dragging IPOB into their hopelessness,” the statement said.

“What we are interested in is the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who the federal government is still incarcerating in spite of court order to release him.

“Those who sponsored the press conference must have ulterior motives, their intention being to rubbish Otti, but if Otti has won election, he has won election and there’s nothing anybody can do about it, but they should not bring IPOB into the issue.

“For what reason will IPOB attack any judge for doing his work? They should stop using IPOB’s name to score cheap political goal. Those saying Otti was sponsoring IPOB to cause trouble in the state, Which IPOB? What proof do they have to that?

“Over the years, IPOB has not been interested in their election, we don’t meddle into elections. Our target is referendum and the freeing of Kanu and stop the flouting of court orders, that’s all.

“Nnamdi Kanu is currently in detention on civil grounds, not even on criminal grounds, so, I was thinking the group would have been fair enough to speak about this matter that has dragged this country to the mud all the time and not to be talking about frivolities.”

