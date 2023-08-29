Nnamdi Kanu will not beg the Nigerian govt to release him —Counsel, Ejiofor

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the detained Indigenous People of Biafra leader, has told the federal government that he will not beg for his release after being found not guilty by Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court.

Kanu claimed that pleading for his release at this time will be disrespectful to the memory of the late Pa Mbazulike Amechi, who despite his advanced age and failing health made numerous trips from the South-East to Abuja to ask the Federal Government to carry out his last wish, which was met with the greatest contempt and was not carried out.

According to a statement released on Monday, by Kanu’s lawyer Ifeanyi Ejiofor with the title, “Update on our routine visit to our indefatigable client – Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the Headquarters of the State Security Services, Abuja, where he is still being illegally and unconstitutionally detained in solitary confinement,” these were the main topics of conversation during the meeting between the IPOB leader and his attorneys and family.

Read Also: Lawyer accuses Simon Ekpa of using IPOB leader, Kanu’s, health status to defraud Igbos

Ejiofor said, “Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu used the opportunity offered by the visit to extend his heartfelt gratitude to all people of good conscience and groups calling for his release. He however, observed that many people may not have understood the peculiarity of his case, but proceeded to urge us to clarify that he has been effectively and validly discharged by the judgment of the Court of Appeal, delivered October 13 2022, which said judgment also prohibited his further trial and detention. Therefore, there is no charge pending against Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu before any court as of today.

“Furthermore, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu unequivocally stated that begging the Federal Government to release him at this point is an insult to the memory of late Pa Mbazulike Amaechi, who despite his age and ill health, repeatedly travelled from the South-East to Abuja, begging the Federal Government of Nigeria, to honour his dying wish, which request was treated with greatest disdain by the Federal Government, and was also not honoured.

“Thus, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is of the firm view that he does not need to beg the FGN to release him. The Court of Appeal has already made a pronouncement in that regard and that pronouncement has remained sacrosanct till date.

“Therefore, the call every person of goodwill should make in the circumstance of his continued illegal detention, is for the Supreme Court to set down a date for the expeditious hearing of the appeal filed by the Federal Government, as provided for in the Criminal Appeals Practice Directions of the Supreme Court.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now