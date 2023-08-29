Court restrains EFCC, ICPC from arresting Kano anti-graft agency boss

A Kano State High Court has restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, (ICPC), the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), and other investigative agencies from arresting the Chairman of the Kano Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhyi Magaji Rimin Gado.

The court which gave the order on Monday following an application filed by Gado, also barred the agencies from further meddling into the affairs of the Kano anti-graft agency.

Read also: Court stops Kano anti-graft agency from investigating Ganduje over missing N100bn LG funds

Gado’s application was filed before Justice Farouk Lawan Adamu, as a result of written letters to the state anti-corruption commission by the EFCC and the CCB demanding a probe of its activities and its chairman.

While delivering the ruling, Justice Adamu said the interim injunction “restrains the respondents either by themselves, agents, staff, privies or whosoever from inviting, threatening, coaxing, cajoling, arresting, or in any way or manner interfering, meddling, or interloping in the affairs of any staff or person under the services of the plaintiffs, by whatever designation or nomenclature called, pending the hearing and determination of the originating motion.”

He then adjourned the matter to 25th September for hearing of the originating motion.

