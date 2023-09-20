Tribunal sacks Kano governor, Yusuf, declares APC candidate winner

The Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday nullified the election of Abba Kabir Yusuf, of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) as the governor of Kano State.

The Tribunal declared Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the three judges of the tribunal were not physically present for the delivery of their judgment, which they delivered via zoom.

It would be recalled that a Commissioner in the administration of the sacked Governor Abba had threatened the judges with death if their verdict went against the governor.

The commissioner was however sacked by the Yusuf Abba.

