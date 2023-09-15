Gov Yusuf sacks commissioner, adviser over alleged threat to Kano tribunal judges

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, has sacked the state’s Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, Adamu Kibiya, and the Special Adviser on Youths Development, Aliyu Yusuf-Imma.

The two officials had in a viral video disparaged Vice President Kashim Shettima and threatened to kill judges in the state governorship election petition tribunal if the panel upturned Governor Yusuf’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

The two men made the comment after a special prayer by the governor’s supporters for his victory at the tribunal.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Kano, Yusuf Gawuna, is challenging the governor’s victory in the election over alleged fraud and non-compliance with the electoral act in the conduct of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Baba Halilu-Dantiye, who confirmed the development to journalists at a press briefing on Friday in Kano, said Governor Yusuf has distanced himself from the “unguarded utterances” by the two officials.

He added that the governor sacked the two officials with immediate effect.

“Kano State Government has respect for Vice President Kashim Shettima and the judiciary; henceforth no government official should talk on any issue outside his ministry or agency,” Halilu-Dantiye said.

He urged the people of the state to be law-abiding and respect the rule of law.

