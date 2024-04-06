Gov Namadi suspends commissioner over alleged mismanagement of N2.8bn approved for Iftar feeding

The Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has suspended the state’s Commissioner for Commerce, Aminu Kanta.

The commissioner’s suspension followed claims on the mismanagement of funds allocated to the Iftar feeding program in Babura local government area of the state.

The state government had approved the release of N2.8 billion to the 27 LGAs in the state to provide meals during Ramadan under the Iftar feeding programme.

The Secretary to the State Government, Bala Ibrahim, who confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday in Dutse, said the commissioner’s suspension was to ensure transparency and integrity in governance.

He reaffirmed the government’s readiness to investigate any allegations of financial impropriety in the state thoroughly.

