Gov Namadi sends list of 16 commissioner nominees to Jigawa Assembly

The Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has forwarded a list of 16 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Dutse, said some former commissioners who served under former governor Muhammad Badaru-Abubakar were included in the list.

He added that the governor’s request was in line with Section 192 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The nominees are – Ibrahim Babangida Umar; Prof. Hannatu Sabo, Dr. Muhammad Kainuwa, Aminu Kanta, Ahmed Garba, and Ibrahim Hannun-Giwa,

Others are – Dr. Lawan Danzomo; Dr Isah Chamo, Sagir Ahmed, Hadiza Abdulwahab, and retired Col. Muhammad Alhassan.

Dr. Nura Dandoka, Gambo Shu’aibu, Auwal Sankara, Musa Adamu-Aliyu and Muttaka Namadi completed the list.

