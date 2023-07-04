Politics
Gov Namadi sends list of 16 commissioner nominees to Jigawa Assembly
The Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi, has forwarded a list of 16 commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.
The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Ibrahim, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Dutse, said some former commissioners who served under former governor Muhammad Badaru-Abubakar were included in the list.
He added that the governor’s request was in line with Section 192 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
READ ALSO: Jigawa gov, Namadi sacks boards of government agencies
The nominees are – Ibrahim Babangida Umar; Prof. Hannatu Sabo, Dr. Muhammad Kainuwa, Aminu Kanta, Ahmed Garba, and Ibrahim Hannun-Giwa,
Others are – Dr. Lawan Danzomo; Dr Isah Chamo, Sagir Ahmed, Hadiza Abdulwahab, and retired Col. Muhammad Alhassan.
Dr. Nura Dandoka, Gambo Shu’aibu, Auwal Sankara, Musa Adamu-Aliyu and Muttaka Namadi completed the list.
