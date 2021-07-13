Jigawa Assembly passes N20.44bn 2021 supplementary budget

The Jigawa State House of Assembly on Tuesday approved N20.44 billion supplementary budget to fast-track the completion of viable projects in the state.

Governor Badaru Abubakar had on July 12 submitted a proposed supplementary budget of N18.99 billion to the House for approval.

The proposed bill was to facilitate the completion of the ongoing roads, electrification and health sector projects across the state.

Other areas to be covered by the supplementary budget include commerce and industry, water supply, agriculture, and women affairs, among others.

During debate on the bill in the Committee of the Whole, a lawmaker, Muhammad Abubakar, drew the attention of his colleagues to the importance of constituency projects in the supplementary bill.

The committee, therefore, agreed to include N2.4 billion for constituency projects thereby bringing the total budget size approved by the lawmakers to N20,044,291,846.57.

Another lawmaker, Sani Saleh, urged members to accelerate the process by allowing it to be read for second and third times at the plenary.

Saleh said the passage of the bill would enable the state government to utilise the funds for viable projects in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Alhaji Garba Idris, unanimously approved the bill and adjourned till August 3 to allow members to proceed for Sallah break.

