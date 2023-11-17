Jigawa assembly suspends council chairmen for travelling abroad without permission

Three local government council chairmen in Jigawa State have been placed under suspension by the state House of Assembly for embarking on foreign trips with due authorisation from the executive or the state legislature.

The suspended chairmen are Mubarak Ahmed of Yankwashi LGA, Rufai Sunusi, Gumel LGA and Umar Baffa of Birniwa LGA, who was said to have travelled to Rwanda.

The House took the decision to suspend the LG bosses after the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government Affairs, Aminu Tsubut, presented a motion for the suspension of the affected council chairmen.

Tsubut explained that prior to their trip, the House had given an order for local council chairmen in the state not to travel anywhere due to the preparation of the 2024 state appropriation bill and its presentation to the Assembly by the governor, Mallam Umar Namadi.

READ ALSO:Jigawa APC suspends chairman over alleged rape of 14-year-old maid

Tsubut said: “This is an act of insubordination and nonchalant attitude to the primary responsibility which must be investigated immediately.”

The members representing Malam Madori and Guri constituencies, Usman Abdullahi Tura and Hamza Guri, respectively, seconded the motion moved by Tsubut, leading to the unanimously approval of their suspension.

The House, thereafter, directed the vice chairmen of the affected councils to take over.

The House also constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the Majority Leader of the House, Lawan Muhammad Dansure to investigate the matter and report back to the House within four weeks for further action.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now