Court remands Emefiele in Kuje Correctional Centre

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Friday ordered that the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Godwin Emefiele, be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre.

Justice Hamza Muazu ordered for the remand pending the determination of his request for bail.

Details coming…

