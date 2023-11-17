Emefiele to be arraigned today on fraud related charges, may be arrested again

Godwin Emefiele, the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), will, today, Friday be arraigned before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on fraud related charges.

However, there are fears that he may be re-arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after his arraignment.

Ripples Nigeria reports that Emefiele regained freedom on November 8 after almost five months in detention over corruption allegations.

He was released following a fundamental right enforcement suit that the erstwhile CBN boss filed through his team of lawyers led by Mr. Matthew Burkaa, (SAN).

